There’s been community outrage after a Coles announced one of its delis would be replaced with fridges. Coles refused to promise others won’t go.
Business

Could this be the end of the supermarket deli?

by Thomas Morgan
13th Feb 2020 12:52 PM
COLES has refused to deny it is looking at closing more of its delis, after shoppers in Brisbane's Centenary suburbs this week learnt they would be forced to buy smallgoods in plastic packages from fridges.

Staff at Coles Middle Park were informed that their deli would be closed in an upcoming rejuvenation.

Customers will instead have to buy their meats in plastic packages, in a move which has been slammed by locals as environmentally unfriendly.

When asked by The Courier-Mail whether Coles would close further delis around the city, a spokesman for the supermarket giant said they were "always looking at ways to tailor our range to meet the needs of the local community."

Coles has announced its Middle Park store would no longer offer a deli for customers. Picture: File.
The move has angered locals, who have taken to community pages on social media to vent their frustration and speculate at further delis being closed.

One daily shopper at the centre told The Courier-Mail she was "disgusted" with the announcement and would shop elsewhere.

"They're just going to have a shelf with packaged food," Middle Park shopper Taz McKean said.

"I'm not going to shop there."

"I really don't know why they would do that," Ms McKean said.

She said she was worried that Middle Park would be the first of a series of closures.

"I find it disgusting, I'm really upset about it," Ms McKean said.

"I would hate for the whole lot of Coles to do this, every one of them."

The deli has become a defacto part of new supermarkets. Picture: File.
A Coles spokesman confirmed that their Middle Park store would be undergoing a "refresh," but said the change was because the community preferred pre-packaged food over delis.

"To help us reduce food waste while continuing to offer a full range of deli products, we are replacing the servery with a great range of meats, seafood, smallgoods, cheese and antipasto in a variety of pack sizes."

He said customers were "increasingly looking for convenient, healthy, prepacked meal solutions."

