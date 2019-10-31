Could this happen to you?

COURT: Nathan Plain pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed driving.

COURT: Nathan Plain pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed driving. Shannen McDonald

A SNEAKY driver thought he was clear of police as he drove unlicensed on Airlie Beach's Main St but was unexpectedly caught through CCTV footage.

Nathan Plain, of Cannonvale, lost his licence just hours before police caught him drunkenly driving in an Airlie Beach carpark on October 10, a court heard.

The 25-year-old told Proserpine Magistrates Court he drove for a short distance after losing his licence so he could find someone else to drive his car back to his home.

"I went to a bus stop to see if anyone wanted to drive my car home,” he said.

"My plan worked but now I realise I should have walked to the bus stop.”

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said police used Whitsunday Council CCTV to catch Plain in the act as he drove around to find assistance.

The court heard Plain also drunkenly smashed one of his car windows while looking for his misplaced keys.

"I have no idea what I was thinking,” Plain said.

"I don't even know what to say for myself now.”

Plain pleaded guilty this week to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a licence.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Plain appeared to be a "colourful chap” who was in a spot of bother after his recent driving mishaps with the law.

"You may have only driven a short distance but that's the law, you can't drink and drive,” Mr Morton said.

"Looking at your history, you're a guy who likes to do burnouts, it seems, but I hope this is a wake-up call for you because now you can't drive.”

Plain was fined a total of $1200 and disqualified from driving for two years and seven months.