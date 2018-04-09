Council announces dengue fever precautions

WHITSUNDAY residents are urged to take precautions to prevent dengue in the wake of last week's suspected imported dengue case in Bowen.

Whitsunday Regional Council's Director Community and Environment Julie Wright urged residents in the region to take precautions against dengue fever and to be mindful of areas surrounding their property that might provide mosquitoes with a breeding ground.

Ms Wright said anyone returning from overseas with dengue symptoms, or feeling generally unwell, should see a doctor immediately and let them know where they travelled.

"Dengue fever symptoms include fever, headache, rash, loss of appetite, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhoea,” she said.

Residents are advised to: