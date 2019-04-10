Council appoints new CEO

Kenn Donohoe has been appointed as the new Whitsunday Regional Council chief executive officer.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council will have a new chief executive officer from mid-July after councillors today (April 10) voted to appoint Kenn Donohue to the role.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said Mr Donohoe was selected after an exhaustive recruitment process that attracted 42 applications from all over Australia and New Zealand.

"It was an exceptionally high quality field and we are confident Kenn is the best person to lead our organisation forward," he said.

"Kenn not only ticked all the boxes in terms of experience and local government knowledge but he was super impressive in outlining his vision for our fast growing region's future.

"He brings a wealth of experience to the position, having carved out a distinguished 29-year career in local government including the past 20 years in council CEO roles in Western Australia including Broome and his current role at Serpentine Jarrahdale.

"His record of organisational performance and the desire to work with council to achieve community goals and aspirations in a financially sustainable and balanced approach are Kenn's key strengths," Mr Willcox said.

Mr Donohoe said he was looking forward to working with the mayor and councillors and delivering positive outcomes for the Whitsunday community.

"The Whitsunday region is going through a huge transformation with over $200 million of major infrastructure projects underway or starting soon," he said.

"My aim is to continue engaging and working with the community, councillors and WRC staff to build on these successes and to continue delivering fantastic services and facilities for residents.

"I look forward to taking the reins of such a progressive council and playing my role in delivering a strong, prosperous and inclusive future for the Whitsunday region."

Mr Donohoe will start on July 15 after serving his three month notice in his current role at Serpentine Jarrahdale Council.

Council has been without a permanent CEO since Barry Omundson resigned from the role in mid-December after three years in the job.

Bruce Davidson has been interim CEO since early January.