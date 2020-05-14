Council approves new Bowen petrol station

Plans for a new petrol station that will be built on Jurgens Place in Bowen.

A NEW petrol station will be built in Bowen just under a kilometre away from two other stations.

Whitsunday Regional Council unanimously passed an application to build an unmanned service station at Jurgens Place in the council meeting yesterday.

The new station, owned by IOR Petroleum, sits one minutes’ drive away from two other stations located on the Bruce Highway and Peter Delemothe Rd.

During the submission process, IOR Petroleum were asked to explain why a station was needed despite other refuelling facilities sitting close by.

It was identified that customers of IOR pay for their fuel via a tag system, which credits their account.

As there is no IOR Petroleum station between Mackay and Townsville, Bowen was identified as a suitable location for the new station.

In yesterday’s meeting, Division 5 councillor Mike Brunker said he had questioned why another station was needed but understood its importance in servicing IOR customers.

“The obvious questions that were asked prior was the need for this,” he said.

“Realistically it’s in the right industrial zone and in the right area … obviously it’s going to be a benefit to these IOR patrons who want to just pull up and get fuel.

“Others who want a meal and a shower and a rest will go to the other service stations.”

The petrol station will be for long-haul freight traffic and will include two long-haul freight refuelling pumps, one combined diesel tank and one ablution block.