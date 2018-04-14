Council backs Pit Pony fest

Council announces funding to ensure the second annual Pit Pony Festival goes ahead, in Collinsville this May.

Council announces funding to ensure the second annual Pit Pony Festival goes ahead, in Collinsville this May. BRUCE ELDER

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of funding was approved for annual Pit Pony Festival on Wednesday by Whitsunday Regional Council.

Councillors approved $2000 and potentially up to $3000 in in-kind sponsorship for the second Collinsville Pit Pony Festival over the May long weekend.

The event will start at 9am on Saturday May 5 and finish up on Sunday May 6 at 8pm.

Final details are still being discussed by organisers, but the event promises to deliver fun for the whole family.

In 2018 the event will be bigger and better with a parade, live entertainment, markets, bus poetry, amusement rides and fireworks to help showcase the great history of the pit.

After the inaugural festival was deemed an outstanding success by Councillor Peter Ramage, ensuring the festival continued was a priority for council.

"Council has a focus on assisting events around the region so sponsoring a community event in Collinsville, that also honours our iconic Pit Ponies, is a no-brainer,” Cr Ramage said.

"With strong support from council, the Collinsville community raised $150,000 in only 60 days in 2015 to build the bronze Pit Pony statue and this event is further stamping our town as the Pit Pony capital of Australia.”

The famous pit ponies of Collinsville were Clydesdale horses that hauled coal up from the underground mines in the area until they were retired in 1990.

Collaboration with stakeholders and the community is a priority for council Cr Ramage said, to provide the events the people want.

The success of this event and strong council backing is hoped to serve as a segway to bring exciting events to the Collinsville area.

So make like the council and saddle up and prepare for a bigger Pit Pony Festival this year in Collinsville.