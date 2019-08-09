Menu
Work is being done to relocate a sewer line on the Proserpine site that will be used for the new Whitsunday Regional Council administration building.
Council News

Council building takes a step closer to fruition

Monique Preston
by
9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
THE winning tender for construction of the new Whitsunday Regional Council administration building in Proserpine will be announced at Tuesday's council meeting in Collinsville. The single-storey building will accommodate 127 staff and also house a local disaster centre and climate change hub.

It will replace the administration centre badly damaged by Tropical Cyclone Debbie almost two-and-half-years ago and demolished in late 2018.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said once the tender was awarded, contracts would be drawn up, and he anticipates work to start within one month of the contracts being signed.

"I'm very keen to see this project started,” Cr Willcox said.

In the meantime, work has started to relocate a sewer line on land where the new administration building will be.

Council workers began the sewer relocation work on the Main St site late last week, with work expected to take another three weeks.

Cr Willcox said the sewer line was one of the main lines for Proserpine and needed to be moved in case any repair work needed to be done on it in the future.

The region's southern council staff have been spread across various temporary locations between Cannonvale and Proserpine since the old administration centre has been out of action.

Once construction is complete, all southern office staff will move into the new building in Proserpine.

administration building proserpine tenders whitsunday regional council whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

