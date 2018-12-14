Council CEO Barry Omundson announces resignation

DEPARTURE: Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Barry Omundson (right of Mayor Andrew Willcox) called time today after three years in the role.

DEPARTURE: Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Barry Omundson (right of Mayor Andrew Willcox) called time today after three years in the role. Inge Hansen

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council CEO Barry Omundson announced his resignation today.

Mr Omundson said after three years at the helm, he would be venturing south to explore other opportunities and that moving closer to family played a big part in his decision.

"My son is in Brisbane and getting married early next year and quality family time has always been a priority for my wife Toni and I,” he said.

"I have totally enjoyed my time as CEO of Whitsunday Regional Council and working closely with Mayor Andrew to lay the foundations for a positive future for the region.

"Since TC Debbie devastated our community almost two years ago we have been on the front foot in not only upgrading damaged infrastructure but securing external funding for new and improved infrastructure.

"It has been my honour and privilege to serve the Whitsunday community during this time and I look forward to hearing of more great outcomes under the watch of Mayor Andrew.

"I can honestly say that during my three years here, this council has upgraded core services and delivered more catalyst projects than any other in my 15 years in local government.”

Mayor Andrew Willcox said he had learnt a great deal from working with Mr Omundson, especially during his first term as Mayor.

"Barry and I were passionate in creating a united Council that 'got things done' for our residents,” he said.

"I am proud of what we have achieved in less than three years and thank Barry for his amazing work ethic and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”