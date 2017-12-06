Menu
Login
News

Council clamps down on pegged shade tents

The shade tent erected by Nathalie Blomme at the Airlie Beach lagoon on earlier today.
The shade tent erected by Nathalie Blomme at the Airlie Beach lagoon on earlier today.
by Peter Carruthers

NOTHING is as innocuous as portable shade tent at the lagoon on a hot summer's day, right?

Wrong.

As a Cannonvale resident on a trip to the Airlie lagoon discovered this morning.

Nathalie Blomme took her 13-year-old son and her visiting 28-year-old daughter from Western Australia down for a dip when she noticed a lifeguard striding toward her.

"We put the shade sail up like I have done on 15 or 20 other occasions and I noticed a lifeguard coming towards me and I thought 'he mustn't be coming to speak to me' but he continued to make a bee-line for me and he said 'you cant put that up'," she said.

"And I said 'sorry' and he said 'nah you can't put it up, council doesn't allow them to be put up because they damage the retic" (reticulated piping under the ground).

Ms Blomme said she didn't understand the decision as the pegs used to hold the structure were little plastic one no longer than 15cms.

"The guy was very polite about it and he was just doing his job but at the end of the day we live in the Whitsundays and have got very, very strong sun and I think it's a bit of a silly request from the council."

The lifeguard told Ms Bloome he would "turn a blind eye" today but "obviously people have been told off as I was the only one that had a tent up today".

The "gobsmacked" mother of two then made social media users aware of the action taken by Whitsunday Regional Council employee.

A spokesperson for the council said there was no policy on the shade structures themselves, only on the pegs used to anchor the tent to the ground.

"There is no ban on the fold out shades used for shade," he said.

Topics:  airlie beach airlie beach lagoon shade tents sun smart whitsunday regional council whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie bowlers are No.1

Airlie bowlers are No.1

Wins in fours, pairs and champion of champions seal a top year on the green

VMR Whitsunday has the best of the best

President of VMR Mal Priday said it had been a long road in order rebuild the network.

"Best rescue boat in Queensland” and renewable repeaters for VMR

Ship owner speaks out on 'flawed' Marine Pollution Act

Owner of the Tatemaya Maru Patrick Von Stieglitz signs the petition to rid the Whitsundays of the Tateyama Maru in April this year.

Ship owner speaks out on 'flawed' Marine Pollution Act.

Tateyama and Magic cost taxpayer $1.6m

A Pacific Marine Group tug prepares to drag the Tateyama Maru off Gloucester Island on Saturday.

Tateyama and Magic cost taxpayer $1.6m.

Local Partners