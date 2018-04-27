Council cracks down on public jetty users

PUBLIC JETTY: The council is clamping down on boaties who stay longer than 30 minutes in berthing zones at public jetties.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council staff will monitor the use of public jetties within the region to ensure all boaties have fair use of the facilities.

Council representatives met recently with regional marine jetty stakeholders who expressed concerns that public jetties were becoming overcrowded with boaties mooring for lengthy times, sometimes overnight, making access difficult for those observing the time limit.

Officers will increase patrols on all public jetties, including Abell Point Marina, and infringements will be issued to any boat owners overstaying the 30- minute time limit.

The public jetties are to be used for loading and unloading of crew or gear and groceries.

If boaties require a longer stay, or even overnight, there are alternate locations available for them to dock.

Signs will also be exhibited advising of the offence and penalties and advising boaties that the pontoon is not a cyclone safe haven for vessels.