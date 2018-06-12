Council delivers 'Growing Our Region' Budget

AT THE handing down of the 2018/19 Whitsunday Regional Council Budget on Monday mayor Andrew Willcox announced for the third year running there will be no increase in residential rates.

"(Though) unfortunately a few residential properties will see an increase in their general rates,” Cr Willcox told the meeting.

Cr Willcox said this was dependant on whether those properties had been subject to a cap on general rate increases in previous years.

Council will be delivering 145 projects and infrastructure upgrades worth $130 million.

In 2018/19, $44 million will be spent on central water and waste infrastructure, $30 million has been allocated to improve roads, footpaths and cycleways.

Community facilities will receive $2 million such as the project at Flagstaff Hill and regional swimming pools, while $10 million will be used to improve parks and gardens.

Major projects which will be completed in the next 12 to 18 months include the $22 million restoration of Shute Harbour, the $15 terminal expansion at Whitsunday Coast Airport, the $6.3 million Airlie Beach foreshore revitalisation project and a $4 million upgrade to the Proserpine main street.

Council will also deliver $5 million for the Beautiful Bowen town beautification project.

"This will make the seaside town even more attractive to international tourists,” Cr Willcox said.

"Apart from tourism the great legacy from a project like this it will increase liveability for Bowen residents, while attracting more families to live in this spectacular part of the world.”

Mayor Willcox said that "Growing our Region” is the primary focus of this year's budget as council continues to build momentum and steer our region's economy and recovery forward.

"This council is passionate in maintaining a consistent level of service for our residents but just as importantly, delivering major infrastructure projects to create jobs and help forge a bright future,” he said.

"We have already taken great steps in 'Growing our Region' in the 2017/2018 year and we will continue to build on that momentum to create an exciting future for our Whitsunday region.”

Council has maintained its concessions for pensioners with limited income and will continue to offer kerbside recycling.