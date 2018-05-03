Council dishes up the dirt on removal delay

FIXED SOON: The pile of dirt and gravel which covers part of the entrance to Tasty Chinese.

THE mound of dirt and gravel outside the entrance of a local Chinese restaurant may finally be moved after "insurance delays” kept it there for 14 months.

The debris pile has been sitting at the entrance to Tasty Chinese on Shute Harbour Rd since Cyclone Debbie, making navigation into the restaurant's carpark difficult for patrons as it obscured part of the road.

Over the last year the mound has depleted in height and width but still takes up a significant portion of the road entrance to the business.

A Whitsunday Regional Council representative said there was a drainage collapse issue caused by flooding from Cyclone Debbie and all works to repair the drain were on hold due to insurance approval delays.

"These delays have meant council crews have not yet received clearance to access the site and repair the damage,” the representative said.

"Council has been working with the insurance assessors and approval is expected within the next month.”

Tasty Chinese has been approached for comment.