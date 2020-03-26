Council enforces immediate parking fee changes

Parking on either side of the lagoon is now free.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council unanimously voted to put a temporary pause on parking fees at the Airlie Beach Lagoon during their last meeting before the election.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford tabled the motion to waive parking fees at both carparks either side of the lagoon as part of an ongoing scheme to incentivise parking in Airlie Beach.

Cr Clifford hoped in the short term, removing parking fees would encourage residents to make the most of takeaway options in town and support businesses while also observing social distancing recommendations.

Longer term, she hoped council would develop a scheme that would see parking fees used as an incentive to encourage small business spend in Airlie Beach.

The parking fees will be removed effective immediately, however ordinary limits to camping and long-term parking still apply.

The removal of parking fees were among other items discussed to assist businesses and residents who are struggling with the economic effects of coronavirus.

Cr Clifford also introduced a motion to credit the licence fees for footpath dining during the last quarter of the financial year.

This would mean the 18 venues across the region that pay fees for footpath dining would be able to claim this as credit to assist in paying their fees in the next financial year.

However, Mayor Andrew Willcox raised concerns about “making policy on the run” and instead pledged to gather more information about how council could best help the region with immediate relief before making rushed decisions.

Discussion around footpath licence fees was held over until the next council meeting.

Mayor Willcox said council were “certainly not taking COVID-19 lightly” and assured meeting attendees that he would endeavour to help the community as much as he could in the coming weeks and months.

“We have a bit of an issue within the Whitsundays and Australia that we’re all likeable larrikins, and ‘She’ll be right, mate’ is one of our big catch cries,” he said.

“But with this particular (issue), ‘She’ll be right’ won’t cut it.

“We need to make sure we do everything that Queensland Health is telling us to do so we can come out of this as soon as possible because I think while health is a risk, our economy is at risk as well.

“Council will continue to work behind the scenes … we will be looking at what council can afford to do to help our community through this.”