24°
News

Council helps show 'get back on track'

Jacob Wilson | 23rd May 2017 9:47 AM
Whitsunday Regional Council has made a $180,000 contribution to the Proserpine Showgrounds.
Whitsunday Regional Council has made a $180,000 contribution to the Proserpine Showgrounds. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has thrown a lifeline to the region's annual show in the form of an $18,000 one-off contribution.

The decision to assist the Show Whitsunday committee who have been struggling with devastation to the grounds caused by Cyclone Debbie, was taken unanimously at last week's council meeting in Proserpine.

Division 3 councillor John Collins said this wasn't just about Proserpine but the communities of Cannonvale, Airlie Beach and surrounds as well.

Mayor Andrew Willcox agreed.

"Remember we were all kids at one point and loved to go to the show," he said.

"It's very important they get this money to keep this show going.

"I don't want to keep dwelling on the cyclone but it's also part of our recovery for all our residents and kids to get out there and have a good time."

Cr Willcox admitted however: "this is nowhere near the amount of money that they need to get back on track".

"This is just a small token for us to give them some support and they're going to do a hell of a lot of work themselves," he said.

It was also agreed council would provide $2000 in the way of "in kind" support by allowing the use of council equipment to assist with the show clean-up.

Cr Collins said every year council staff helped with the clean-up and usually gave their time free of charge, therefore it was only fitting the equipment use be offered in the same way.

And he reminded councillors this was a worthy cause.

"Over the years we've given quite a substantial amount of money to different organisations some of which are run by businesses (but) this is a not for profit organisation (and) it's a one-off," he said.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Council helps show 'get back on track'

Council helps show 'get back on track'

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has thrown a lifeline to the region's annual show in the form of an $18,000 one-off contribution.

Cyclone Debbie victims given new relief

DAMAGE: Low income victims of Cyclone Debbie may have access to the new relief subsidy.

There's a new subsidy available to Cyclone Debbie victims

Plastic bags to be a rare sight at IGA Jubilee Pocket

IGA staff members Natalie Trotter, Chyina Finlay, owners Shane Kinneally and Belynda Martin and Jamie Johnson, Olivia Thomas and Lorraine Johnson have embraced an environmentally friendly direction.

JUBILEE Pocket IGA shoppers will struggle to find a plastic bag.

$4 million package to boost small business

GOOD NEWS: Chris Patrick, Jan Clifford, Karen Vloedmans, Cathy Selman, Leeane Enoch, Bronwyn Taha, Andrew Willcox, Sarah Oehlert, Martin Gartrell and Megan Taylor celebrating the announcement of more post cyclone funding for small businesses in Proserpine last week.

A $4 million recovery package has been announced for small business.

Local Partners

Rotary brings a smile to face of boy who lost it all

WHEN Spencer Barrie, 12, unwrapped his brand new iPad mini after losing nearly all of his possessions in Cyclone Debbie, his face said it all.

A walk to fight melanoma battle

WORTHY CAUSE: Ultra Protect Sunscreens' Naomi Jackson, Jan Brown, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute nurse Jane Palmer and professor Antonio Pritchard.

IN 2014, Jan Brown received news she never expected to hear.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ariana 'in hysterics' after blast

THE entertainment industry is reeling today after news of a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that’s killed 19 people.

19 dead, 50 injured in Ariana Grande 'terror attack'

Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017.

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Exclusive Island Villa- The Perfect Island Retreat

Villa 33 Yacht Club Villas, Hamilton Island 4803

Unit 4 4 1 $2,350,000

Your very own exclusive Hamilton Island 5 star property to enjoy for getaways and realise investment returns. Villa 33 is a stand-alone Villa, positioned near the...

Motivated Owners are selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Modern Home - Relatively New Kerrisdale Estate

5 Roma Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $490,000

This modern low set four bedroom home was built in 2011 and has the features that attract attention. All four bedrooms have split system air conditioning...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

Well Built Beginner

6 Cabbage Tree Road, Andergrove 4740

House 3 2 2 $330,000

This affordable brick home is perfect for the renovator, retiree or first home buyer. Excellent condition. - 3 built-in bedrooms, main has an ensuite and opens...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Lot 13 - 2,764m2 and Lot 43 - 2,196m2

Seaforth 4741

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Looking for coastal living on a large serviced Lot without City prices?? Phone the agent for details and take a look at what is available at Seaforth Hills...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Great Starter!

6/2 Piccolo Street, North Mackay 4740

Unit 2 1 1 $175,000

Very tidy 2 Bedroom unit located in North Mackay and just 5 minutes drive to Mackay CBD or Mt Pleasant Shopping Precinct. The unit has been recently renovated and...

Great Starter Pack!!!

4 Nilsson Court, Bucasia 4750

House 3 1 4 $290,000

Sitting on a good sized 751m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac, this solid brick home is sure to impress with its scope to be easily improved upon or just move in and...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!