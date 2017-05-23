Council helps show 'get back on track'

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has thrown a lifeline to the region's annual show in the form of an $18,000 one-off contribution.

The decision to assist the Show Whitsunday committee who have been struggling with devastation to the grounds caused by Cyclone Debbie, was taken unanimously at last week's council meeting in Proserpine.

Division 3 councillor John Collins said this wasn't just about Proserpine but the communities of Cannonvale, Airlie Beach and surrounds as well.

Mayor Andrew Willcox agreed.

"Remember we were all kids at one point and loved to go to the show," he said.

"It's very important they get this money to keep this show going.

"I don't want to keep dwelling on the cyclone but it's also part of our recovery for all our residents and kids to get out there and have a good time."

Cr Willcox admitted however: "this is nowhere near the amount of money that they need to get back on track".

"This is just a small token for us to give them some support and they're going to do a hell of a lot of work themselves," he said.

It was also agreed council would provide $2000 in the way of "in kind" support by allowing the use of council equipment to assist with the show clean-up.

Cr Collins said every year council staff helped with the clean-up and usually gave their time free of charge, therefore it was only fitting the equipment use be offered in the same way.

And he reminded councillors this was a worthy cause.

"Over the years we've given quite a substantial amount of money to different organisations some of which are run by businesses (but) this is a not for profit organisation (and) it's a one-off," he said.