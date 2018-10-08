Menu
Login
TRAFFIC FIRST: A rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights this week.
TRAFFIC FIRST: A rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights this week. Contributed
Council News

Council hopeful first rubber roundabout can be replicated

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Oct 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM

THE Tweed's first rubber roundabout was installed at Bilambil Heights and will act as a test model for future road infrastructure.

Tweed Shire Council installed the $25,000 roundabout at the intersection of Bilambil Rd, Scenic Dr, McAllisters Rd and Simpson Drive in just one day last week.

The council's roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said the new roundabout would would relieve residents' concerns about traffic safety.

"Council has received many representations from the community over the potential crash risk at the intersection due to the limited sight distance of vehicles coming up Bilambil Rd from the village," Mr Rose said.

"The roundabout will require all approaching traffic streams to give way at the intersection and only enter when it is safe to do so."

The council is hopeful the cost effective project will be able to be recreated in other parts of the shire.

Traditionally, it takes council months to build a concrete roundabout, similar to the roundabout at the intersection of Terranora Rd and Fraser Drive, Terranora.

These infrastructure projects can be costly, with the Terranora project costing the council $800,000 due to significant height and water issues during construction.

The effectiveness of the new rubber roundabout will be monitored.

Drivers will notice appropriate signage as they approach the intersection warning of changed traffic conditions.

bilambil heights editors picks road safety tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Yoga with more than a twist

    Yoga with more than a twist

    News IF YOU have been on an evening stroll around Shingley Beach recently, you may have noticed the silhouettes of people twisting themselves into different poses.

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    News Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Water Sports Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Motor Sports Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Local Partners