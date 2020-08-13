Council makes call on new food and drink outlet at airport

The council yesterday resolved to put plans for a new retail outlet at Whitsunday Coast Airport on hold. Picture: Contributed

THE empty retail space at Whitsunday Coast Airport will remain that way for the foreseeable future as council puts plans for the area on ice.

Whitsunday Regional Council opened expressions of interest for a new food and beverage outlet at Whitsunday Coast Airport in February.

The council received four expressions of interest for the space in the months since.

However, during the closed session in yesterday’s ordinary council meeting, it was decided that plans for the area would be put on hold until further notice.

Council’s director of corporate services Jason Bradshaw said the decision was in part because of interruptions at the airport caused by the pandemic.

“The timing of the process started right when COVID struck,” he said.

“We don’t believe we got enough expressions from the marketplace.

“Because the traffic through the airport has changed as well, we need to go and re-examine how we want to go and apply to that process.

“It’s really just, I suppose, starting that process again in a couple of months when we work out a way that we might go to the market to assess that.”

Mr Bradshaw said expressions of interest would reopen “when (council) understand what the traffic of the airport is going to look like”.

“We’re trying to get the best use out of the space but the best outcomes for travellers as well,” he said.

The space has not been used since the unveiling of the airport following renovations last year and features an open dining space and seating area.