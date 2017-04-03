Council makes parking free

Whitsunday Regional Council has made parking free for a period of time during the recovery phase of Cyclone Debbie.

THERE'S no need to worry about paying for a parking ticket now with Whitsunday Regional Council deciding to waive all fees and time limits until further notice.

The decision comes in the wake of Cyclone Debbie and is valid for all car parks in the region including the two main Lagoon car parks at Broadwater, Airlie Creek, Abell Point Marina and Port of Airlie.

Several car parks are the contact point for community service hubs during the recovery phase and will be needed for trades to have proximity to shops they are repairing.

Although parking may be free, loading zones will remain as normal to ensure access and travel flow.