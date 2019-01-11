Menu
Login
The Whitsunday Regional Council are looking to secure extra funding for several projects, after receiving the Lake Proserpine Masterplan at a meeting late last year.
The Whitsunday Regional Council are looking to secure extra funding for several projects, after receiving the Lake Proserpine Masterplan at a meeting late last year. contributed
News

Council moves on Lake Proserpine Master Plan

Georgia Simpson
by
11th Jan 2019 12:15 PM

GLAMPING along with traditional camping, RV parking and cabins could be on the horizon for the world famous fishing spot, Lake Proserpine, also known as the Peter Faust Dam.

The Whitsunday Regional Council are looking to secure extra funding for the projects, after receiving the Lake Proserpine Master Plan at a meeting late last year.

Acting Mayor John Collins said Council had developed a clear vision for establishing and improving recreational and tourist facilities at Lake Proserpine.

Cr Collins said the master plan was developed after a site audit, field investigations and workshops were conducted between WRC, Sunwater and other key stakeholders.

The council received $1 million in funding for the project from the Tourism Recovery Fund, after the significant impacts left behind from Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017, which was jointly funded by the State and Federal Government.

"Our Economic Development team have since leveraged that $1million and Council have allocated $500,000 and used it to apply for additional matching funding of $1.5million through the Building our Regions Program,” Cr Collins said.

"Every extra dollar we can attract from external sources allows us to be able to do more of the staged master plan, so any time Council can turn $500,000 into $3 million is a good outcome.

"Our ultimate aim is to make Lake Proserpine a tourism hotspot attracting additional drive tourism to our land-based attractions in the region with flow-on benefits including local jobs.”

As well as camping, other future recreational uses within the master plan include:

  • Upgraded recreational facilities and overflow parking areas
  • Central gathering area / amphitheatre for events
  • Pontoons for enhanced access between the water and landslide areas
  • Enhanced arrival and information facility
  • Upgraded boat ramp and parking areas
  • Rationalised water-based recreation areas

Cr Collins said an outcome for the application is to be expected by late January or early February.

To view the master plan head to http://www.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au/DocumentCenter/View/4541

lake proserpine lake proserpine master plan peter faust dam whitsunday regional council
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Hamilton Island bite victims issue statement

    Hamilton Island bite victims issue statement

    News The family at the centre of yesterday's bite incident has released a statement.

    • 11th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    Penny brings rainfall, but 2018 was hot and dry

    News Ex-cyclone brings rain, but 2018 was hot and dry.

    Family's beloved snake missing

    Family's beloved snake missing

    News A Cannonvale family is looking for their lost python

    Tourist charged for allegedly jumping on car

    Tourist charged for allegedly jumping on car

    News Man charged with wilful damage.

    Local Partners