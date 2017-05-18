Council prepares for flood watch

HEAVY RAIN: The Hamilton Island Flood camera shows water levels are starting to rise.

WITH the Whitsundays now on flood watch, Mayor Andrew Willcox has told residents to heed warnings and be vigilant.

Those who have existing damage to their homes post Cyclone Debbie are being asked to ensure they have taken precautionary measures.

"It's about trying to be organised but it all depends on the situation," Cr Willcox said.

"If anyone's in a dangerous situation, forget about your property and look after yourself.

"Make arrangements to stay with family and friends and in safe, dry places."

Cr Willcox said anyone experiencing difficulty should contact Whitsunday Regional Council who would put them in touch with the SES.

Over the next two days, the region can expect to see rain levels as high as 200mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Cr Willcox said Whitsunday Regional Council's plan was to keep people out of flood waters and away from potentially dangerous roads.

"(Council) will advise people when these roads will be closed," he said.

"As with all weather events, we prepare for the worse and then we hope for the best but we don't actually control the event."

And the message of "if it's flooded, forget it" remains strongly in place.

"If there's water (on roads) we don't know what the structural integrity is of the road under the water," Mayor Willcox said.

"A bridge could have blown out (so) we don't want people risking it and driving through (flood waters)."

For flood or storm emergencies contact the SES on 132 500.