Council push to better pave road to paradise

Council’s $750,000 application involves replacing gravel floodways on the road leading to Cape Gloucester Resort.

THE road to some of the region's iconic resorts could soon be much smoother as the council pushes for increase flood protection funding.

Whitsunday Regional Council will submit an application to secure more than $750,000 in funding from the $13.1 million Queensland Resilience and Risk Reduction Fund.

The fund aims to strengthen the resilience of Queensland communities and help them be better prepared for disasters.

Council's application involves three separate projects, one of which included replacing gravel floodways on the road leading to Cape Gloucester Resort and Montes Resort.

Cape Gloucester Resort manager Julie Houston said she was "very excited" by the proposal.

"I think it's great, it would save cars," she said.

"I know all my workers and everyone would be happy with less flat tyres and scratch marks."

Ms Houston said some stretches of road leading to the resort were resurfaced last year.

"When it was all dirt a lot of guests used to comment about how bad the road was," she said.

"It used to flood all the time."

She hoped the funds would allow the stretch of road to become even smoother for residents and visitors.

Roma Peak Rd in Bowen was also listed in the application for road improvements with council documents stating work "will substantially improve access during the wet season and increase connectivity within the region and essential services".

From the $750,000 application, the council hoped to channel $55,000 into the installation of new flood cameras with solar and longer-life batteries at Hamilton Plains and Crofton Creek.

A successful grant would also fund the installation of two new cameras on Queens Rd and Richmond Rd in Bowen.

Council proposed $300,000 in finding could be channelled into a Strategic Floodplain Management Plan Project.

This would provide guidelines for council during flood events and improve communication around flood plain management and risk to the community.

If the application is successful, the council would co-contribute $114,000 to the projects.

Councillors at last week's meeting unanimously agreed to support the application.