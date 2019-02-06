Council rates are due this month

Council rates were sent out across the region this week.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council rates were sent out across the region this week.

Residents have been advised to take advantage of a 5per cent discount if rates are paid in full by the due date of Thursday, February 28.

Pensioners have been advised to apply for the Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme for the second half of the 2018-19 financial year.

Application forms are available at the council's customer service centres in Cannonvale at Whitsunday Plaza, in Proserpine at 52 Main St, Bowen at 67 Herbert St, and Collinsville at the corner of Stanley and Conway streets.

Pensioners who received maximum benefits in the 2017-18 financial year and whose situation has not changed do not need to submit a written application.

Phone WRC in Proserpine 49450213 or 49450211, or Bowen and Collinsville on 47613683 for more information.