Menu
Login
Council rates were sent out across the region this week.
Council rates were sent out across the region this week. Contributed
News

Council rates are due this month

Claudia Alp
by
6th Feb 2019 1:00 PM

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council rates were sent out across the region this week.

Residents have been advised to take advantage of a 5per cent discount if rates are paid in full by the due date of Thursday, February 28.

Pensioners have been advised to apply for the Pensioner Rate Subsidy Scheme for the second half of the 2018-19 financial year.

Application forms are available at the council's customer service centres in Cannonvale at Whitsunday Plaza, in Proserpine at 52 Main St, Bowen at 67 Herbert St, and Collinsville at the corner of Stanley and Conway streets.

Pensioners who received maximum benefits in the 2017-18 financial year and whose situation has not changed do not need to submit a written application.

Phone WRC in Proserpine 49450213 or 49450211, or Bowen and Collinsville on 47613683 for more information.

rates whitsunday regional council whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    26 people charged during police drug operation

    26 people charged during police drug operation

    News Police operation targets trafficking and sale of methylamphetamine.

    • 6th Feb 2019 2:59 PM
    Wednesday road closure updates

    Wednesday road closure updates

    News Ten days of heavy rain has resulted in long term road closures.

    • 6th Feb 2019 2:45 PM
    Today's leaders, tomorrow's future

    Today's leaders, tomorrow's future

    News Proserpine State High School inducted their 2019 leaders this week.

    Drink driver says he was just moving his car

    Drink driver says he was just moving his car

    News Man caught drink driving at more than twice the limit.