Council rates well in audit, change needed to maintain

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council performed well in the 2019 audit, but the council’s chief financial officer warned rates would need to increase if they were to continue operating sustainably.

The Queensland Audit Office released the audit results of 77 Queensland councils last week with the Whitsundays rating high in all categories.

The council generated $177 million in revenue, $83.1 million of which came from rates and annual charges.

However, chief financial officer Stephen Fernando said if the region was to continue its with strong economic growth and sustainability, rates would have to be increased to fund upkeep and developments.

“Every year council resolves to raise money,” he said.

“Going forward, it depends on what council resolves to charge with rates and so forth.

“We have a long-term financial plan and that looks at raising rates in keeping with inflation.

“We have brought on a lot of new assets … (we have a) new facility in Proserpine Entertainment Centre, a new facility at Flagstaff Hill, we’re renewing roads, and these all require additional costs.

“We can’t not increase rates moving forward, the question is how much do we increase.”

The council also recorded an average asset sustainability ratio of 116.6 per cent, which chief financial officer Stephen Mr Fernando said was a sign of a healthy local economy, especially with ongoing works following Cyclone Debbie.

“(Sustainability ratios) are investing depreciation back into renewing assets and keeping them up to standards through things like resurfacing the roads,” he said.

“Ratios measure how much of the depreciation we are spending back to renewals.

“We want to be around 90 per cent … we are much higher on that ratio again because of flood damage.”

Overall, Mr Fernando said the Whitsunday region was in a “fairly decent financial position”.