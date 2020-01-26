Council readies itself for 2020

Last year saw the opening of the Airlie Beach Foreshore with Mayor Andrew Willcox and Cr Jan Clifford. Image: Georgia Simpson

LAST YEAR saw the Whitsunday Regional Council unveil the multimillion-dollar development of the foreshore, lock down plans for a new entertainment complex in Proserpine and finalise tenders for the Shute Harbour development.

So, what will 2020 bring?

One way to find out is to head along to the council meetings which take place on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month.

The first meeting of the year will be held on Wednesday January 29 at the Bowen Council Chambers and is open to the public.

Council meetings will alternate between Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach/Cannonvale and Collinsville throughout the year.

Those interested can view items on the agenda through the council website the day before the meeting is held.

Council elections are also on the horizon which means residents will soon know who will be running and whether or not there will be some fresh faces in the mix for this year’s council.

The election will take place on March 28 with candidate nominations due to close on March 3.

Council will enter caretaker period on February 22, which according to Whitsunday Regional Council involves “avoiding actions and decision making which could be perceived as influencing voters or having a significant impact on the incoming Council”.

There have also been changes to the boundaries for divisions within the Whitsunday area.

