Council seeks community input on bushfire management plan

Mayor Andrew Willcox said as a major landowner in the area that Whitsunday Regional Council has a responsibility to manage bushfire hazard in the Collinsville and Scottville region. Peter Carruthers

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council is asking the people of Collinsville and Scottville for feedback in regards to the development of a new bushfire management plan for the region.

A draft plan has been prepared for the area, with Council now asking for feedback from the local community to ensure that all needs and concerns have been met.

According to the draft plan, the Collinsville and Scottville district has been identified as having a high bushfire hazard due to the vegetation type, slope and aspect of the area.

The two townships and the surrounding land has a moderate to high risk for loss of life and property if a bushfire hazard is not managed appropriately.

The purpose of the current draft plan is to identify locations for bushfire hazard and reduction, lists roles and responsibilities for bushfire management and outlines bushfire mitigation tasks.

"We are working closely with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and rural fire brigades in the development of this Plan," Mr Willcox said.

"Our main goals are to protect life and property, and to ensure a consistent approach to bushfire management from all parties.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Tony Hazell said North Queenslanders saw last year how devastating bushfires could be, and that high vegetation growth across the area was fuel for large bushfires.

"At this time of year, with less humid conditions, it doesn't take long for vegetation to dry out and effectively become a tinderbox," Mr Hazell said.

Community consultation for the draft plan will be open until 5pm, Friday June 21 and feedback can be submitted online at www.yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au, by post or in person at the Collinsville Customer Service Centre.

Once the consultation period has finished, feedback will be considered and the Bushfire Management Plan will be finalised and presented to Council for endorsement.