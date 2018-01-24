Council sick of illegal dumping

FOR the second time in six months, Whitsunday Regional Council is appealing to residents who use rural transfer or satellite waste stations not to dump their trash illegally.

An illegal dumping this month follows on from a similar situation in August last year when Hydeaway Bay resident Warren Hardy flagged the problem of illegal dumping at the Dingo Beach Transfer Station.

Whitsunday Acting Mayor John Collins said during the Christmas and new year period there had been continual problems at these rural transfer/satellite stations in terms of illegal dumping and misuse of the facilities.

"The latest occurred last week at Wilson's Beach Transfer Station, with a large amount of hard waste - including rollers doors, roofing and a truckload of fibro - being illegally dumped.

"The previous weeks we had several similar issues at Gumlu and Euri Creek, while we receive regular reports of illegal dumping at the Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay transfer facility.

"Photos taken by officers show large volumes of illegally dumped waste at sites, including demolition waste, mattresses, boats, tyres, furniture and electrical goods such as fridges.

"The green waste area is also being contaminated with material other than green waste.

"The clean-up bill for this illegal dumping costs our ratepayers a lot of money,” he said.

"Dingo Beach Transfer Station is not a dump for everyone's junk.”

Cr Collins said the skips were provided for local residents to get rid of household waste, which ended up at Kelsey Creek Landfill.

"While it is difficult to identify the culprits of this illegal dumping, council would consider remote surveillance at these sites,” he said.

"The majority of residents are using the transfer station responsibly to dispose of day-to-day household waste.”

Residents are reminded that the council's manned waste stations cater for any large, bulky items or hard waste and full details of these sites are on council's website.

If you spot someone dumping illegally, you can report them to the State Government's Illegal Dumping Online Reporting System.