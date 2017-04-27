Council staff could be back on the move

DIVISION 3 councillor John Collins has ramped up his message to support Proserpine businesses and the town's recovery post Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

At yesterday's council meeting in Bowen, Cr Collins moved a motion to investigate the suitability of temporarily moving all council staff to one central location at the Proserpine RSL building on 27 Chapman Street.

Council workers have been operating from several different spots between Proserpine and Cannonvale due to cyclone related damage at the council building on Proserpine's Main Street.

As a significant employer in the town, council's empty building is a prominent example of the cyclone's devastating effects to the Proserpine CBD which has also lost banks and its Department of Transport and Main Roads office.

Cr Collins said returning council staff to a premises in Proserpine would be good news for the town where a number of prominent businesses like the Proserpine Entertainment Centre remained closed while others were in the process of recovering.

"My reasoning behind this motion was to try and keep staff operating out of Proserpine, this would not only help in supporting local businesses, but more importantly, it would help staff continue to do their jobs efficiently," he said.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said investigations were already under way to assess the suitability of the proposal.

"Current investigations are looking at potential office layout options and costings and we expect this to be finalised in the next couple of weeks," the spokesperson said.

"If council chooses to move forward with this option, approximately 30 staff will move back to Proserpine from where they are currently located at the Whitsunday Business Centre (in Cannonvale)."

Division 5 councillor Dave Clark was the only councillor to vote against the motion because the investigation was already under way and it was "just going over old ground".