Council supports region's rising sports stars

THREE promising Whitsunday athletes have been awarded the first grants under Council's new Financial Support for Elite Athletes policy.

Running star Elliarna Mitch 15-years-old was granted $1000 towards her expenses to represent Queensland at the 400 and 800 meters Australian All Schools Track and Field Championships early next month.

Rising powerlifting star Brodie Toms, 16-years-old was granted $2000 towards his costs to represent Australia at the Oceania Championships and Pacific Invitational Powerlifting titles in Singapore on December 7-10.

Twelve-year-old Kieran Klaus received a grant of $1000 towards his costs to represent Queensland at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Adelaide.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was important that regional athletes were supported to give them every opportunity to reach the highest levels of their chosen sports.

"The Whitsunday region has a proud sporting heritage and our talented young athletes need support to keep pace with rivals who have the advantage of major city networks," he said.