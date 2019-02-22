Council targets wild dogs

PROWL: Wild dogs roaming near properties in Woodwark will be targeted in a new humane trapping program by Whitsunday Regional Council.

WILD dogs roaming in Woodwark will be targeted in a new humane trapping program.

Following reports of sightings of a group of dogs around Paluma Rd, Whitsunday Regional Council has announced in a statement they will be acting to catch the wild dogs, to ensure the safety of residents and their properties.

Council's director of community and environment Julie Wright said although the foothold trapping program was aimed at catching wild dogs, residents needed to also be aware and exercise caution with their domestic pets and livestock.

"We are asking residents to keep their pets safe and secure while we undertake this program,” she said.

"Council officers have undertaken a thorough assessment of the situation and will be taking action to reduce this threat using humane rubber-padded foothold traps.”

The program will be under way by the end of February, and residents will be notified by a letter-drop in the affected areas along Paluma Rd in Woodwark.

The program will be completed by March.

Wild dogs can cause a lot of damage to pets and livestock, as was the case earlier in the year when tragically, Barry a 10-year-old miniature fox terrier was mauled to death.

As well as being a danger to beloved family pets, wild dogs can cause a lot of damage to livestock and negatively affect native animal populations by preying on ground dwelling mammals, reptiles and birds.

Council has strict pest control targets, which are outlined in the Whitsunday Biosecurity Plan 2017-2020.

To find out more, you can view the plan and further information on council's pest management strategies here.

Report sightings of wild dogs and uncontrolled domestic dogs to council on 1300 WRC QLD (972 753) and encourage your neighbours to act responsibly.