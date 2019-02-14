Council to lobby all parties about highway

ROUGH RIDE: Potholes in a section of the Bruce Highway just north of the Gregory Cannon Valley Rd intersection.

"OUR section of the Bruce Highway is one of the worst.”

Those were the words of Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox when asked about what he thought of the problems the local part of the Bruce Highway had been having after the recent heavy rain.

Thirteen days of rain certainly took its toll on the Bruce Highway, with the road flooding at times, causing flights to be cancelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport, children having to leave school early on the us to get home while they still could and fruit and vegetables not able to make it all the way to supermarkets for days.

Now the weather has dried out, there are gaping holes in the highway that need to be repaired.

With a federal election coming up this year, Cr Wilcox said council was now lobbying all political parties to get the road not only fixed, but also improved.

"The issue upsets everyone north of us. It's our main highway,” he said.

"It's our job to be lobbying to get a larger share of the pie.”

Cr Willcox said the Queensland Reconstruction Authority had crews photographing damaged roads, and money was available to claim money back on fixing roads.

As well as the Bruce Highway, Cr Willcox said Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains was also a problem in the area.

Mr Willcox said council had been lobbying the State Government to get something done to stop the road flooding, and a flood study had already been done on the area.

"Because it's a flood plain, they want to make sure by fixing one section it doesn't push the water somewhere else,” he said.

The Whitsunday Regional Council mayor has joined with mayors from councils in Mackay and Isaac to lobby governments together to improve the region's roads.

"We're already making a wish list,” he said.

"The best thing is to get bi-partisan support.

"I'll work with anybody to get the best deal for the Whitsundays.”