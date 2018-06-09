Council to pick up damage bill caused by dirty water

An image of dirty water coming out of the Waite Creek Crt resident's kitchen sink on Thursday.

WATER worries have been plaguing some Cannonvale residents in the Waite Creek Court and Abell Rd areas of Cannonvale.

Dirty water flowing through pipes at one residence has been the cause of damage to appliances including an ice maker, a washing machine and hot water system.

Whitsunday Regional Council have indicated they will foot the bill for the damaged appliances.

A resident of Waite Creek Court posted an image on Facebook yesterday of water which bore a resemblance to thick chocolate coloured milk.

She was responding to a post made by Abell Rd resident who posted the group Whitsundays Chat.

Nearby residents commented that there was no problem with their water but the gravity of the problem was evident from the Waite Creek Court resident's post.

"Our (water) has been so bad, the council plumbers come very quickly but still don't know why ours is this bad,” she said.

Ms Dale said the problems were intermittent and she could be standing in the shower using clear water one moment only to have it turn brown mid way through.

She said council was working toward finding a solution and payment of water rates had been suspended.

Chief operations officer with Whitsunday Water, Troy Pettiford, confirmed Whitsunday Regional Council was aware of the problem and cited the Waite Creek Court house fire in February as the cause.

"When the fire brigade was using a lot of water out of the hydrants it removed a lot of the biofilm on the inside of the pipes,” he said.

"It causes a bit of discolouration... it wont hurt you but it's just a natural build-up in the pipe.”

Mr Pettiford said the problem was exaccerabated yesterday when a company was conducting fire testing at a near by apartment block.

A team was sent around to visit the Waite Creek Court address yesterday to conduct flushing of the pipes, Mr Pettiford said.

This morning major flushing was conducted at the house, council has accepted responsibility for the dirty water and said any costs incured would be reimbursed.

"It is our water and people pay for a service,” he said.

"We have been working through with the owners, if they have got any dirty clothes we are fixing that up.”

"If they have got any bills from when they have called the plumber in, we will go through the whole process and we are always looking at ways of improving.”

A report of damaged items was requested by council from a plumber or technician which was used to establish what caused the damage to property.

"If it was due to xyz in the water, we have got no problem (with paying) they just need to have it validated.”

Mr Pettiford said council took pride in its work and asked water users experiencing problems to contact council.

"Any early indicators we can get from the public is the best way we can make sure that these dirty water situations don't occur,” he said.