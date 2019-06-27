Council pursuing convicted mayor over legal fees

Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves Ipswich Courthouse with his wife Karina following his guilty verdict on Thursday. Picture: Cordell Richardson.

ANDREW Antoniolli will be pursued to repay legal fees covered by Ipswich City Council when he was first charged with fraud.

The council will pursue the former mayor to recover the legal costs it paid for when he was charged in May last year.

Antoniolli was the mayor of Ipswich and the fraud charges related to his actions while he was the councillor for division seven.

The council will not reveal how much is owed, but the cost is understood to be only a small portion of Antoniolli's total legal bill.

Some of his fees were paid for by the council's Legal Assistance Policy, which covers the cost of some legal matters brought against councillors and employees.

Antoniolli was found guilty of 13 counts of fraud in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 6.

Under the council's policy anyone "convicted by any Australian Court or Tribunal, of any criminal offence against any State or Commonwealth Law" must repay all legal representation costs to the council.

The rest of Antoniolli's fees are believed to have been paid by the council's insurance provider, Local Government Mutual Services, an LGAQ company.

While the council will attempt to recoup costs covered under its policy, CEO David Farmer said the insurance costs were a matter between Antoniolli and the provider.

"Any questions in relation to those fees are best directed to the insurance firm," he said.

"A small portion of Mr Antoniolli's legal fees, when charges were first laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission in May 2018, were paid in accordance with council's Legal Assistance Policy.

"Recovery of money spent will be pursued as outlined in the policy."

The Local Government Association of Queensland declined to comment.

Antoniolli could not be reached for comment.

He was granted bail after being found guilty on June 6 and is due to be sentenced in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 30.