Council votes to keep stinger nets

SWIMMERS are being urged to take extra safety measures during stinger season despite a move to reinstate stinger nets in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Regional Council this week voted to keep the nets at Cannonvale Beach and Boathaven Beach until June 30, 2023.

The decision followed a community consultation where 85 per cent of the 66 respondents supported the return of the nets.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford supported the reinstated nets although hoped swimmers would take other safety precautions.

“I hope people don’t get a false sense of security that they’re bulletproof (swimming) in the nets,” she said.

“I’m wary that people are going to think they’re 100 per cent safe.”

The stinger nets installed at both beaches are capable of keeping larger species of jellyfish, such as the box jellyfish, out of the enclosure.

Smaller species, such as the irukandji, are not be stopped by the nets.

Cr Clifford also raised concerns about the effectiveness of the net at Cannonvale Beach where because during low tide it was not in the water.

These concerns were also raised by Professor Jamie Seymour from the Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine at James Cook University earlier this year.

“The major reasons for not putting stinger nets down there is that you have very big tides and it makes it almost impossible to use in certain places,” Professor Seymour said.

“In the grand scheme of things, I don’t think stinger nets or ordinary enclosures would work (for the Whitsundays) because of the big tides.

“You’d be far better off spending some time researching what was going on and doing regular drags … and coming up with some sort of model that would let you predict when the animals are going to be there.

“I still don’t know what the best option is for down there and that’s because we just don’t have the information. You can’t make calls on what will and won’t work when you don’t know what the animals are going to do.”

Cr Clifford had “always had her doubts” about the nets in Cannonvale Beach as nets in Bowen were removed for the same reason, with low tide deeming them ineffective.

However, she said community consultation deemed the decision necessary and encouraged further education and discussion over the next few years.

“With people in such a fragile state I think it was a necessary decision to make and look at it again 2023,” she said.

Division 2 councillor Al Grundy was also supportive of the nets and said the decision reflected public support.

“From my perspective, enough people came forward saying they would like to keep them, so I thought it was worthwhile to maintain the nets,” he said.

“One of the reasons council wanted to do the survey was to test the public usage.

“Still enough of the public say they want it, so it was one of those decisions that’s quite emotive.”