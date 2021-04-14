Menu
The location of a new car park proposed for Airlie Beach. Picture: Supplied
Council News

Council votes whether to approve 170+ new Airlie car parks

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Councillors will today vote on a proposal that would create an extra 173 carparking spaces in Airlie Beach.

Meridien AB last year applied to Whitsunday Regional Council to build a car park at 4-8 Port Drive on land presently used to store and “dewater” material dredged from the marina.

The development proposal stated it would cater for the increased demand for parking within the Port of Airlie and include two parking spaces for persons with disabilities, secure bicycle parking and new pedestrian paths.

Agenda documents stated councillors on Wednesday would be recommended to approve the car park which would be accessed from Port Drive with modifications to include new central traffic islands and a right-turn lane.

