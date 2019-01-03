Council welcomes interim CEO into the fold

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has welcomed an interim CEO into the fold for 2019, boasting a wealth of experience up and down the eastern seaboard.

Noosa native Bruce Davidson will take up the seat the next to Mayor Andrew Willcox until council appoints a permanent replacement in three to four months' time.

He said his job will be to provide a calming influence to go along with years of experience from time in similar roles.

"It's exciting, I've been to Hamilton Island, I've been to Airlie Beach, I think the Whitsundays has significant appeal and it's an exciting place,” he said.

"I won't be turning the place upside down but if I can make some improvements to how things operate while I'm here then that would be great.”

Originally from Victoria Mr Davidson served 10 years on the Footscray City Council before becoming council CEO of Noosa in 1989.

During his 20 years in the role he watched Noosa grow from a population of 24,000 people reach more than 50,000.

After stepping down a little over 10 years ago he has since worked in pacific aid and as a local interim government CEO.

He said the Whitsundays remind him of Noosa.

"They both rely on tourism heavily. If you drive down to Airlie Beach and see the water and the yachts it reminds me of being back home doing the same thing,” he said.

"The mix of the vegetation and the environment, it feels a bit like Noosa.”

Mr Davidson said the challenge in his new role will be learning to balance the regions many ongoing projects and townships.

"The nature of this council is quite different with the many different townships that need to be looked after,” he said.

"The organisation is spread over multiple whereas in Noosa everything was together. So that will be a challenge I'm looking forward to.”