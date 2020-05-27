Menu
Rodney Ferguson has been appointed the new CEO of Whitsunday Regional Council.
Council welcomes new CEO with decades of experience

Laura Thomas
27th May 2020 2:18 PM
WHITSUNDAY Regional Council today appointed a new CEO with more than 40 years of experience working in local government.

Rod Ferguson was announced as the council’s new CEO in the ordinary meeting today and will commence his new role on 8 June.

Mr Ferguson said he was proud to be offered the opportunity to take on the role at such a critical time for both council and the community.

“Post COVID-19 will see some unique challenges that councils and communities have not faced before,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the mayor, councillors, staff and Whitsunday region residents to tackle those challenges head-on.”

Mr Ferguson has had decades worth of experience working in local government across the state.

More recently, he has worked as Director and CEO in short term contract arrangements in Isaac, Charters Towers and Hinchinbrook.

Mayor Andrew Willcox looked forward to working with the new CEO Rod Ferguson to help the region recover from coronavirus.
Mayor Andrew Willcox looked forward to working with Mr Ferguson and said his experience would help guide council through the region’s recovery.

“We wanted an experienced CEO and Rod certainly ticks that box with over 40 years of experience within regional local governments in Queensland including over 20 years in CEO roles,” he said.

“He led the amalgamation of the Southern Downs Regional Council in 2008 and in 2013 was appointed by the state government to lead the de-amalgamation of the Mareeba Shire Council.

“Importantly, Rod has demonstrated proven ability to effectively manage large, complex teams and build strong relationships across government, industry, business and community.

“Along with my team of councillors, I look forward to working with Rod over the next term of council to deliver open and transparent local government for the Whitsunday region and lead our community’s recovery post COVID-19 crisis.”

Mayor Willcox said council received more than 50 applications for the position of CEO.

Mr Ferguson takes the place of former CEO Kenn Donohoe who resigned in March due to family circumstances.

Whitsunday Regional Council Corporate Services Director Jason Bradshaw has spent the last month as acting CEO after Mr Donohoe returned to Western Australia early due to border closures.

