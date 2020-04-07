Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council workers made a tragic discovery in a sewer main in Ayr recently. FILE PHOTO
Council workers made a tragic discovery in a sewer main in Ayr recently. FILE PHOTO
News

Council workers’ grim discovery of baby in sewer

by Mikayla Mayoh
7th Apr 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An investigation is under way after council workers discovered the body of a baby inside a sewer in Ayr.

Police confirmed an investigation was undertaken and the death was deemed non-suspicious after the find was reported on March 16.

It is understood the baby was less than 18 weeks gestation.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said the Northern coroner was waiting for forensic reports however an inquest will not be held into the death.

"The matter has been reported to the Northern Coroner, Ms Nerida Wilson, for investigation," the spokesman said.

"The Northern Coroner is awaiting the outcome of forensic reports at this stage."

It is not likely an inquest will be held into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Burdekin Shire Council declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Originally published as Council workers' grim discovery of baby in sewer

More Stories

baby body council sewer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Honouring the fallen with driveway dawn service

        premium_icon Honouring the fallen with driveway dawn service

        News One woman has come up with a crafty way to pay tribute to the Anzacs while keeping the community safe.

        Anxiety not a reason to use drugs

        premium_icon Anxiety not a reason to use drugs

        News Using cannabis to help with anxiety did not prevent a Proserpine man copping a fine...

        Tough new measures at NQ ports amid COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Tough new measures at NQ ports amid COVID-19 pandemic

        Business ‘We also recognise our ports are critical to about 27,000 miners, farmers and...

        Doctor from your car: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

        premium_icon Doctor from your car: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it’

        News Bowen doctors are implementing a range of processes to keep staff and patients safe...