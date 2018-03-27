Council worker's 'sudden death' not suspicious

A SENIOR Ipswich City Council manager has died.

Council workers were told this morning that the council's Human Resources manager, Michael McMahon, died at the weekend.

The incident that led to Mr McMahon's death took place on Sunday afternoon near the Ipswich CBD. Police confirmed officers attended the scene "in regards to the sudden death of a man" on Pine St.

Five Queensland Ambulance units were also called to the incident. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The council declined to release a formal statement on Mr McMahon's death but Mayor Andrew Antoniolli reassured the community that staff had been offered assistance.

"Out of respect for all involved, council will not be releasing a formal statement at this time," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Obviously our focus is on supporting our ICC staff, and on providing counselling and assistance to Michael's family and work colleagues," Cr Antoniolli said.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.