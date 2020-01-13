Councillor announces they won’t stand in 2020 election

WITH the local government elections looming, one councillor has announced she will not be running for her seat in 2020.

Whitsunday Regional Council Division 4 Councillor Nicola Grieger has declared she will not contest the division 4 seat in 2020, with the announcement she is pregnant with her second child.

Cr Grieger said she was ‘disappointed’ she wouldn’t be running in March, though she was ‘very excited’ for the birth of a little girl in June.

Cr Grieger was appointed Councillor in May 2019, with a 6-0 unanimous vote of council, after the role was vacated in March by the resignation of previous long serving Councillor Peter Ramage.

“I have loved my time as the Division 4 councillor, however with the birth of my second child it wouldn’t be fair on the people I represent, and my family,” she said.

“It’s a full time job and I wouldn’t be able to give my 100 per cent effort to the job, and the people deserve someone who can give everything.”

Ms Grieger said the pregnancy wasn’t planned.

“My fiance and myself wanted it to happen, but we had given up on it so it is an exciting surprise for us,” she said.

With less than a year in the role, Cr Grieger said she had fond memories and was already considering contesting in 2024.

“It’s not an easy job but you get to really help people and meet a lot of amazing people,” she said.

“I’m not sure where we’ll be when the next election comes around, but I will highly consider nominating myself for it then.

“I encourage anyone who is considering running to go for it, it’s extremely rewarding.”

When asked what she would like to see achieved from the councillor who replaces her, Cr Grieger said it would take time for the newly elected councillor to find their feet.

“The boundary changes will really change things for all of the councillors,” she said.

“Every councillor, including whoever takes over Division 4, will take a while to realise what needs to be addressed in their new boundaries,” she said.

The Local Government Quadrennial Election will take place on the 28 March 2020.