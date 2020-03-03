Councillor confirms she will run as independent

ADRIAN Schrinner says Pullenvale Ward councillor Kate Richards is no longer a member of his team after she nominated to be an independent candidate in this month's election.

It came as Cr Richard on Monday afternoon confirmed she would run as an independent in the ward at the March 28 election in a move that would mean she would no longer be a member of the LNP.

Speaking on ABC Radio Brisbane, Cr Richards said she would apply for an injunction for the Pullenvale Ward election through the Supreme Court.

Kate Richards who was referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission by the LNP in December over undisclosed allegations.

It comes as the Crime and Corruption Commission considers a matter about Cr Richards that was referred to them by the LNP.

The LNP has not released any of the allegations, and Cr Richard has rejected any allegation of wrongdoing.

"I believe it's about integrity," Cr Richards said this afternoon.

"It's the rights of the voters of the Pullenvale Ward to have their choice. They chose me in 2016 as their elected councillor.

"I have delivered $84 million worth of funding of capital works in that ward compared to the past 19 years that only got $62 million. I have worked hard and I have never walked away from working hard.

"We all should wait for the outcome of the CCC and all the other investigations, so it's really clear that the voters know who and what they're voting for."

She also said she would not be "lectured" about integrity.

Cr Richards said she wanted to put on the record her "great thanks and gratitude" to Cr Schrinner, his deputy Krista Adams and "all of my team".

Earlier in the day, Cr Schrinner talked up the LNP's new Pullenvale Ward candidate Greg Adermann as a "fantastic candidate", and said he had been selected through the party's "democratic process".

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has promoted the LNP’s new Pullenvale Ward candidate Greg Adermann.

When asked about Cr Richards' record as councillor and if she had done a good job as a councillor, Cr Schrinner said: "My opinion in not important in the Pullenvale Ward election."

"It's the opinion of Pullenvale Ward residents that is important," the Lord Mayor said.

"Kate was a member of the team. She is no longer a member of the team.

"Going forward, Greg Adermann I think will do a fantastic job."

Cr Schrinner said "party processes" were a matter for the party.

In December, the LNP announced Cr Richards would not be their candidate at the 2020 election and referred her to CCC over allegations they have not released.

Cr Richards has denied any wrongdoing.

LNP president David Hutchinson said they had the toughest candidate vetting procedures in Australia and they made "no apology for that".

In a statement, Mr Hutchinson claimed the party had received complaints that were "considered so serious as to warrant referral to the Crime and Corruption Commission".

"We understood that was an extraordinary step for a political party to take, and we knew it would create damaging headlines," he said.

"But we did it because we take issues of integrity very seriously."