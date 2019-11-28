Councillor labels second entertainment centre 'ridiculous'

FIRED UP: One councillor has said it's 'ridiculous' Proserpine will have a second two-storey entertainment centre.

ONE Councillor has called the State Government's proposal to build a two-storey performing arts centre at Proserpine State High School 'ridiculous', saying it's 'beggars belief' the structure could be built as council plans the construction of the new Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

The comments come off the back of the announcement that the Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick had written to the council seeking comments on a proposed amendment to the designation of the Proserpine school to facilitate the construction of a two-storey multi-purpose, performing arts centre.

Speaking at the Whitsunday Regional Council ordinary meeting yesterday, Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker said it seemed 'a bit ridiculous' to have two competing interests in the one town.

"Proserpine isn't the nightlife capital of Australia, we've been trimming around things we'd love to see in the entertainment centre so we can build to budget," he said.

"Now we're going to see a two-storey performing arts centre, which I'm sure will probably be costing around the same amount.

"Should we wrap ours up then?"

Cr Brunker said he knew anecdotally from McKenna Hall in Bowen that the facility would be multipurpose and shared by the community.

He said the council should form a response to the minister that they should be working together.

"More lights, more aircon, more seats, I don't care, but it sounds better than two performing arts centres," he said.

"I know the community will use it, but why are we doing both? If he's asking for comments, let's give comments."

Division 3 councillor John Collins said he understood it would be used more for school programs than by the community.

"It's more for teaching, music and their drama program," he said at the council meeting.

Mayor Andrew Willcox asked for more information on the project to make sure there were no conflicting interests.

"Let's get some more info on that one, they might have different plans and purposes that are different than ours," he said.

The performing arts centre would be part of an overall infrastructure investment of about $20 million at the school, from the State Government's $235 million Renewing Our Schools program.