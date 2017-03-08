Councillors back Adani trip

UNITED FRONT: Councillors Mike Brunker, Jan Clifford, Ron Petterson, John Collins and Dave Clark, have voted unanimously to send Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox (centre) on the premier's delegation to India next week.

A MOVE by Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping to block a ratepayer funded trip to India by the region's mayor has fallen flat.

WRAD spokesperson Sandra Williams approached each of the Whitsunday councillors during their ferry ride to an ordinary meeting on Hamilton Island today.

Ms Williams said she felt councillors should not vote to support the three-day trip, during which Mayor Andrew Willcox would meet with Adani executives at a cost to the ratepayers of $10,000.

"As a community with a limited budget and a small ratepayer base of around 18,000, we urge councillors to not approve funding for this trip. There are far more important and urgent projects that would bring greater benefits to locals than spending precious funds on a damaging and dead-end industry like coal mining," the briefing paper she presented them with said.

"Our mayor and the council have ample opportunity to meet with Adani employees in Australia should they wish to do so, and to waste ratepayer funds on an overseas trip is unnecessary.

"We would also urge our council to place less emphasis on the importance of Adani's plans to our region as in reality, Adani's proposals are more detrimental than beneficial to our communities.

"The economic basis of our shire is tourism and agriculture - both are industries that rely on a healthy environment, predictable weather patterns, and reliable rainfall and temperatures."

Cr Willcox allowed Ms Williams to speak to her concerns during question time and before any decision would be made.

Ms Williams noted that in his mayoral minute, Cr Willcox had alluded to the fact he met with senior executives from Adani in Brisbane last week.

She asked what he hoped to achieve in India that could not be achieved in Brisbane at a much lower cost.

Cr Willcox said he had been invited to India by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as part of a delegation that included five mayors, all vying for a slice of the benefits the Adani project would bring.

"(And) if council does not support me in this what sort of message is that then showing to the premier?" he asked.

Cr Willcox said there was 70 kilometres of rail and and the Abbot Point port within the Whitsunday region.

"(So) if this is going to be in our back yard we want to make sure it's done properly and our whole Whitsunday region gets to benefit," he said.

"What that's about is jobs - jobs for not only the people of Bowen but jobs for the whole area.

"We also want to make sure we are going to get the port and rail headquarters... there's quite a few other mayors that are going over there and let's make no mistake they're going to pitch for their own regions.

"What I don't want to happen is for us to have all the infrastructure in our area and then not have the tangible benefits of it.

And Cr Willcox also said this was about having an opportunity to build relationships with the premier and her senior advisors, as well as using the time to push issues such as the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"I think we've nearly got that over the line with these people - we're asking them for $15 million and they seem to be starting to nod. If we can get Premier Palaszczuk to sign off on that and push that over the edge I think it's a great opportunity," he said.

"So while I'm going over there, yes, to see the Adani project, that's not my only focus.

"My focus is on collaboration, building good relationships with the premier and the minsters of this great state."

Cr Mike Brunker told the mayor: "We need you there".

"Because I tell you what, the mayors of Townsville and Rocky will be doing exactly the same thing," he said.

"There's a parliamentary inquiry just wrapping up now where they want all the mining jobs to be held within the mining areas and not fly-in-fly-out, so I'm sure Jenny Hill will be trying to coral the premier sideways - and Mr Adani - to say that Townsville's the be-all-and-end-all.

Cr Jan Clifford said she too was "totally supportive" noting Cr Willcox was "a party of one where some of the councils are taking a whole cast of characters with them - not just the mayors but senior staff and people to push their barrows as well".

"So it's really important that you're there and you look after our interests. Thank you," she said.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the mayor's trip.

Immediately after the decision had been made, WRAD issued a statement calling it "unvalidated"

"Mr Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO and Country Head of Adani Australia based in Brisbane, is always available for the Whitsundays Mayor to contact directly regarding information about Adani's plans," their statement read.

"Just this week the Mayor met with the Adani head in Brisbane. Mr Janakaraj will also be in Moranbah on March 30 to deliver a presentation - another opportunity for Mayor Wilcox to receive information about Adani's plans for our region.

"This ratepayer funded junket highlights yet another negative in the long list of irreversible impacts Adani's proposals will have on the region."

The Whitsundays AMCS Great Barrier Reef Community Campaigner, Cherry Muddle, also weighed in on the debate saying "Adani is a multi-billion-dollar company with a shocking track record of complete negligence for our Oceans".

"Common-sense has not prevailed. Spruiking a project that will irreversibly impact our reef, our tourism industry and thousands of local jobs is not a win for our region," she said.

"If the council was confident that the project was going ahead they wouldn't need to waste $10k of ratepayers money.

"Adani must stand on their own two feet economically. It is outrageous that ratepayers will pay the bill for an overseas trip that will not benefit our region," Ms Muddle said.

Cr Willcox will travel to India from March 15-18.