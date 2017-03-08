28°
News

Councillors back Adani trip

Sharon Smallwood | 8th Mar 2017 2:13 PM
UNITED FRONT: Councillors Mike Brunker, Jan Clifford, Ron Petterson, John Collins and Dave Clark, have voted unanimously to send Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox (centre) on the premier's delegation to India next week.
UNITED FRONT: Councillors Mike Brunker, Jan Clifford, Ron Petterson, John Collins and Dave Clark, have voted unanimously to send Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox (centre) on the premier's delegation to India next week. Sharon Smallwood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MOVE by Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping to block a ratepayer funded trip to India by the region's mayor has fallen flat.

WRAD spokesperson Sandra Williams approached each of the Whitsunday councillors during their ferry ride to an ordinary meeting on Hamilton Island today.

Ms Williams said she felt councillors should not vote to support the three-day trip, during which Mayor Andrew Willcox would meet with Adani executives at a cost to the ratepayers of $10,000.

"As a community with a limited budget and a small ratepayer base of around 18,000, we urge councillors to not approve funding for this trip. There are far more important and urgent projects that would bring greater benefits to locals than spending precious funds on a damaging and dead-end industry like coal mining," the briefing paper she presented them with said.

"Our mayor and the council have ample opportunity to meet with Adani employees in Australia should they wish to do so, and to waste ratepayer funds on an overseas trip is unnecessary.

"We would also urge our council to place less emphasis on the importance of Adani's plans to our region as in reality, Adani's proposals are more detrimental than beneficial to our communities.

"The economic basis of our shire is tourism and agriculture - both are industries that rely on a healthy environment, predictable weather patterns, and reliable rainfall and temperatures."

Cr Willcox allowed Ms Williams to speak to her concerns during question time and before any decision would be made.

Ms Williams noted that in his mayoral minute, Cr Willcox had alluded to the fact he met with senior executives from Adani in Brisbane last week.

She asked what he hoped to achieve in India that could not be achieved in Brisbane at a much lower cost.

Cr Willcox said he had been invited to India by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as part of a delegation that included five mayors, all vying for a slice of the benefits the Adani project would bring.

"(And) if council does not support me in this what sort of message is that then showing to the premier?" he asked.

Cr Willcox said there was 70 kilometres of rail and and the Abbot Point port within the Whitsunday region.

"(So) if this is going to be in our back yard we want to make sure it's done properly and our whole Whitsunday region gets to benefit," he said.

"What that's about is jobs - jobs for not only the people of Bowen but jobs for the whole area.

"We also want to make sure we are going to get the port and rail headquarters... there's quite a few other mayors that are going over there and let's make no mistake they're going to pitch for their own regions.

"What I don't want to happen is for us to have all the infrastructure in our area and then not have the tangible benefits of it.

And Cr Willcox also said this was about having an opportunity to build relationships with the premier and her senior advisors, as well as using the time to push issues such as the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

"I think we've nearly got that over the line with these people - we're asking them for $15 million and they seem to be starting to nod. If we can get Premier Palaszczuk to sign off on that and push that over the edge I think it's a great opportunity," he said.

"So while I'm going over there, yes, to see the Adani project, that's not my only focus.

"My focus is on collaboration, building good relationships with the premier and the minsters of this great state."

Cr Mike Brunker told the mayor: "We need you there".

"Because I tell you what, the mayors of Townsville and Rocky will be doing exactly the same thing," he said.

"There's a parliamentary inquiry just wrapping up now where they want all the mining jobs to be held within the mining areas and not fly-in-fly-out, so I'm sure Jenny Hill will be trying to coral the premier sideways - and Mr Adani - to say that Townsville's the be-all-and-end-all.

Cr Jan Clifford said she too was "totally supportive" noting Cr Willcox was "a party of one where some of the councils are taking a whole cast of characters with them - not just the mayors but senior staff and people to push their barrows as well".

"So it's really important that you're there and you look after our interests. Thank you," she said.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the mayor's trip.

Immediately after the decision had been made, WRAD issued a statement calling it "unvalidated"

"Mr Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO and Country Head of Adani Australia based in Brisbane, is always available for the Whitsundays Mayor to contact directly regarding information about Adani's plans," their statement read.

"Just this week the Mayor met with the Adani head in Brisbane. Mr Janakaraj will also be in Moranbah on March 30 to deliver a presentation - another opportunity for Mayor Wilcox to receive information about Adani's plans for our region.　

"This ratepayer funded junket highlights yet another negative in the long list of irreversible impacts Adani's proposals will have on the region."　

The Whitsundays AMCS Great Barrier Reef Community Campaigner, Cherry Muddle, also weighed in on the debate saying "Adani is a multi-billion-dollar company with a shocking track record of complete negligence for our Oceans".

"Common-sense has not prevailed. Spruiking a project that will irreversibly impact our reef, our tourism industry and thousands of local jobs is not a win for our region," she said.

"If the council was confident that the project was going ahead they wouldn't need to waste $10k of ratepayers money.

"Adani must stand on their own two feet economically. It is outrageous that ratepayers will pay the bill for an overseas trip that will not benefit our region," Ms Muddle said.

Cr Willcox will travel to India from March 15-18.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  adani council meeting hamilton island whitsunday regional council wrad

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Athletes to take on Hamo

Athletes to take on Hamo

SuperLeague Tri to host world's best.

South Molle jetty is gone but not to be forgotten

NO MORE: The South Molle Jetty was removed on Sunday.

The South Molle jetty was removed last Sunday.

VMR squads put to the ultimate test

ON THE BALL: The police boat and VMR vessels out training on Saturday afternoon.

VMR were put to the test over the weekend

Zafir gets third at Kudo World Cup

Anton Zafir has recently placed third at the Kudo World Cup in India.

Zafir gets third at Kudo World Cup.

Local Partners

Athletes to take on Hamo

SuperLeague Tri to host world's best.

Fight Night fighter profile: Trevor Ritchie

Trevor Ritchie.

Fight Night fighter profile: Trevor Ritchie.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

MKR recap: ‘It’s an insult and bloody un-Australian’

In the most Australian MKR episode ever there was just one thing wrong.

Lisa Curry voted off I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

JUST five celebs left after Olympian's exit.

BUYER BEWARE: Ticket scalpers target Elton John fans

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 12.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

Sunnyside - Acerage Lots - 11 &amp; 14 Acres

Lots 8 & 9 Sarina Homebush Road, Sunnyside 4737

Rural 0 0 $250,000 each

Two adjoining lots to choose from one fronting Sarina-Homebush Road and the other fronting Boettchers Road behind. Front lot, 8 has approx. half cultivated gently...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $395,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Luxury Living In Dolphin Heads

60 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads 4740

House 4 4 2 $985,000

Proudly sitting on the shores of Dolphin Heads Beach, with magic ocean views, this absolute beachfront home is priced for the immediate sale. The astute buyer...

Fertile Creek Flats &amp; Stunning House with Lofty Views

39 Okuloo Road, Netherdale 4756

Rural 3 1 1 $450,000

- 68 acres of fertile flat ex-cane land and timber ridges - Stunning Relaxed Living Home built in 2013 - Large open plan living spilling onto wide veranda's - 3...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $597,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

Reduced to Sell!!! Prime Allotment, Prime Position

84 Cinnamon Drive, Glenella 4740

Residential Land 0 0 Offers From...

624sqm elevated allotment in a sought after area of Glenella and ready to build on. Conveniently located being less than 5 minutes drive to Mount Pleasant Shopping...

Location Perfect.... With Family Living.

36 McCormack Ave, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 Offers from...

The Ultimate family home and so well located in the heart of Rural View . Close proximity to private and state schools and walking distance to the convenient...

600 acres for $600,000....and a DA included

44 Crystalbrook Road, Proserpine 4800

Residential Land This property is over 600 acres in area. Initially zoned for cattle ... $600,000

This property is over 600 acres in area. Initially zoned for cattle breeding and grazing, the owners have an approved development application for 10 rural...

Massive Shed On Large Acreage

Lot 71 Conway Road, Conway 4800

House 1 2 14 $485,100

Just 7 kms along Conway Road, you come to Evans Road. Blocks like this are hard to find, with almost 10 acres of mostly cleared flat usable land. With the power...

Your slice of paradise just got a whole lot cheaper - Over $50,000 off for quick sale

46 Harbour Avenue, Shute Harbour 4802

House 4 3 4 $1,095,000

Unassuming from the street, once you step through the front gate you immediately feel like you are on holiday in your own private oasis. Situated in the exclusive...

REVEALED: Valuer's report into land prices released

Land values in the Mackay region have fallen.

There are some shining lights in the latest land valuation

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!