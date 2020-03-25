COUNCILLORS RESPOND: What residents want

The Whitsunday Regional Council elections will take place on March 28.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council elections are due to take place this Saturday as many residents head to the polls early to get their vote in.

We’ve already got an insight into how councillors would help support the community through coronavirus, how they plan to impact the everyday lives of residents and how they would support businesses in the region.

But the role of a councillor is to be a voice for the community, so what do the prospective councillors believe the community want?

DIVISION 1

Jan Clifford.

JAN CLIFFORD

“At present, I think they need calm, steady and experienced leadership in this time of unprecedented crisis.

They need councillors who will support our mayor, not work against him, and the team that got us through the cyclone and guided our recovery is the team needed right now.

Clearly our town needs its workforce employed, it needs to retain the people in the region who know just what it is our visitors need and it needs a council that can be as adaptable as possible in a very fluid situation.

In times of great challenges, experience matters, and I believe I bring that to the table.”

Jess Kelly.

JESS KELLY

“We are lucky to live in one of the most unique environments in Australia.

We also pay one of the highest rates in Queensland.

The lowering of rates to make it more affordable for members of the community is essential.

The one easy way I can see to reduce rates would be to reduce unnecessary and wasteful spending within council.

Having groups within our region working together alongside each other to achieve quality benefits for the entire region.

We need to be unified in our approach to promoting the Whitsunday coast and events within our region, rather than competing against each other.

Listening to the community and being a representative of and voice for the community.

I believe in having an open and accountable council, so the community is aware of what is really happening in our region.

I will be truthful to the community so trust can be established in me, your representative.”

Mark Yore

MARK YORE

“There are a number of concerns that people have raised with me including vegetation, business confidence, parking and “the vibe”.

– Let’s plant more native trees – for shade, for wildlife and to improve the visual amenity of the town.

– Business needs certainty and the belief that council is working for them, not against them.

– Part of that confidence means making it easier for people to shop and making it easier to park. We need to plan for temporary parking while we’re looking at long-term solutions for the area, including the introduction of resident parking permits.

– Then there’s the “vibe”. Locals and visitors have fond memories of the time when Airlie was a party town and people went out and enjoyed themselves. Recent changes have had an impact on the amenity of Airlie and I think we have to go back to what makes our area special.”

DIVISION 2

Heidi Ward.

HEIDI WARD

“This was clearly stated at the onset of me being a candidate, that I would like to see free Wi-Fi in the main streets, smaller infrastructure such as water bubblers, charging points, tech-savvy information screens and a free parking infrastructure in Airlie.

If the State Government can roll out a $56 million ‘grant’ for one project (Shute Harbour) surely this would be possible for the benefit of hundreds of businesses, community and visitors.

For large infrastructure, firstly a line in the budget needs to be looked at.

We can’t always afford what we want, there are tendered works constantly ongoing in council that have to go through the process, planning etc.

All new ones will have to do the same, they don’t just simply appear.

Sometimes it’s not all about infrastructure but looking outside the box on governance, maintenance and marketing.”

Al Grundy

AL GRUNDY

“Even though my division does not cover Airlie Beach, of major concern is paid parking. I will advocate for all ratepayers to receive complimentary parking. I will work with the Chamber of Commerce on best parking outcomes.

Council rates: I cannot promise to reduce rates, however I give a commitment that I will ask for all the financials to check that ratepayers are getting good value for money, including in the tender processes and use of contractors. I have years of experience in financial reporting and see the role of a councillor being akin to that of a director of a large corporation, including asking tough questions about spending and transparency.

Local roads: with the population growth around the western edge of Division 2, I will be seeking improvements in the design and traffic flow of Paluma Rd and the side roads off Shute Harbour Rd, particularly from Blue Bay Estate.”

Lachlan Queenan.

LACHLAN QUEENAN

“The good people of the Whitsundays and Division 2 want to know that ratepayers’ money is being spent wisely.

Accountability and transparency is what people want and what they deserve. They want to know that we are getting bang for buck with all spending.

We need to ensure we have a proper procurement processes and ensure contracts awarded are not just jobs for the boys.

We owe it to the people that elect us to establish public trust.

The community want to know we are working with integrity to produce the results for the region.

They need to have confidence that as a councillor I am working for public interest and not personal gain.”

DIVISION 3

John Collins

JOHN COLLINS

“I believe that the residents of Division 3 want continued high-quality services, in particular the upkeep of rural roads.

Residents are also looking forward to seeing the completion of major projects that commenced in the current term such as the Proserpine Main Street upgrade, a state-of-the-art Proserpine Entertainment Centre and stage two of the Lake Proserpine Recreational upgrade.

I will continue to fight for Division 3 and have the experience and drive to keep moving us forward.”

Brian Skead.

BRIAN SKEAD

“In light of the world events of the past few weeks, now more than ever we need cool heads that are willing to do the work and have the greater good of the region at heart.

The people of Division 3 want a council that hears and acts on their concerns and requests.

The council may at times not be able to grant their wishes, however they demand that the council communicate honestly with them regardless.

This flows on to the biggest concern I have heard, which is that the people want a council that they can trust.

A council that treats all of the residents equally and with respect.

A council without factions that works together for the greater good of the whole area.

These priorities are my greatest passion to achieve if elected for the next four years. If we get the basics right, we can achieve anything together.”

DIVISION 4

Peter Lawton.

PETER LAWTON

“The needs of the people vary in Division 4.

I spoke to people in some of the most remote areas in Mt Coolon district. Their main priority is roads – they would like to see more maintenance and maybe a visit from a councillor or council officer in their district occasionally.

At Gumlu, some main concerns relate to the dump being smelly, untidy and in need of attention. They also would like some assistance for the caravan park to reopen.

Some would love to see the return of small businesses in Queens Beach area with local support. Locals on the Esplanade work tirelessly to beautify the area so more council assistance would be appreciated.

In general though, some rates relief is definitely a priority for Collinsville and Bowen residents. I don’t believe this will happen but maybe the 10 per cent discount for early payment could be reconsidered or better value for your rates.”

Brett Murphy.

BRETT MURPHY

“I believe people in my division want good health and a safe environment in which to live.

Jobs and job security are a major concern and we need to work on a way to move away from casualisation in the work force.

Rate relief and lower electricity costs in the division is what everyone wants and needs.

Pensioners and the unemployed are finding it more and more difficult to live with just basics.

Business is another area that is continually doing it tough with ever increasing costs (electricity, freight, fees and charges) and now a lack of customers.

I will advocate for the people in my division and the wider region.”

Michelle Wright.

MICHELLE WRIGHT

“The major concern most ratepayers have across Division 4 are rates and services charges, which I believe no further increases should be made and I will be pushing for this.

Continued improvement and maintenance of infrastructure as every community is unique and contributes to the wealth of our region.

The grazing and farming communities have stressed the high importance of road maintenance and I believe a long-term solution needs to be put in place so these access roads do not wash away with every wet season that comes around.

Together with smart budgeting this can be achieved over time.

JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! Industry brings economic growth, which brings jobs, which brings families, which adds growth into every aspect of communities.

This is the key to building strong sustainable communities for the future.

Actively advocating for industrial and commercial growth by working together to progress our region is how I will tackle this.”

DIVISION 5

Dave Clark

DAVE CLARK

“RATES, SERVICES, INFRASTRUCTURE! I will ensure that all of the mentioned aspects are well maintained, rates are kept to a minimum and all services and facilities within the region are usable and respectfully maintained.

Any further funding that can be secured to promote our region will certainly be received and placed straight into our community to benefit the ratepayers.

I will be promoting all industries within the division to get maximum job opportunities such as tourism, cane, construction, cattle, aquaculture and small crops.

Again, what I can guarantee you is ratepayers’ concerns are followed up and responses are given, I’m always available for anyone that has any concerns in the region on 0408 642 268.”

Gary Simpson

GARY SIMPSON

“The re-occurring theme that I have come across in recent weeks is that people across the division have not had sufficient representation in council.

I will be a strong, independent voice for the people of Division 5 and I will strive to make myself available to them.

I would like to see more council meetings in regional areas to hear first-hand, community views. After all, a councillor’s job is to represent their community.

Council rates, fees and charges are everyone’s concern and I will do what I can to keep these to a minimum while still delivering core services.

I will be there to deliver the best possible outcome for the residents of Division 5.”