Councillors weigh in on voting boundary debate

Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox said council's proposal would see changes only to the Division 2 and 3 boundary line. Contributed

A PROPOSED change to the boundaries for the electoral divisions of the Whitsunday Regional Council has proved contentious for residents and councillors.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland proposed a dramatic change to the boundaries in a bid to equalise population numbers in the council's six divisions.

Tabled under general business at the council meeting late last month, the agitation that followed the discussion between councillors became apparent, when the motion was carried 6 - 1.

Division 3 councillor and Deputy Mayor John Collins went against the grain at the meeting, announcing to those in attendance that he had submitted his own boundary proposal to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

"I've already put a submission in so I'm sticking with I've put in. I've had a lot of people come and see me and they're happy with what the ECQ has put forward,” he said.

Cr Collins would like to see the smaller communities in the southern part of Division 4, that are closer to Proserpine, be dissolved into Division 3.

Since the meeting, residents have been divided in their opinions about the proposed boundary changes.

Lethebrook resident Denise Hadley said the new boundary proposals were "brilliant”.

"I've lived in Division 4 for 26 years and we have never seen our councillor out here to speak with us,” she said.

Ms Hadley said Collinsville in the northern end of Division 4 was favoured over the areas in the southern part of the division.

If the proposed changes come to fruition, Ms Hadley would be in Division 3.

Division 4 councillor Nicola Grieger said she couldn't speak for Peter Ramage's tenure, but she had organised a meet and greet with the voters in the southern end of her electorate to hear their concerns, which centred around roads.

Several councillors have expressed their concerns about how the ECQ changes could potentially create a divide between the north and south of the council, a concern Whitsunday Regional Residents Association president Ross Newell has also echoed.

"We're worried that when you look at the changes, there could be a split of two councillors in the north and four in the south and that could create an imbalance,” he said.

Ms Hadley said the region was more divided than it had ever been and believed if the division changes were to go ahead, it would put everyone on a level playing field.

"We'd have two northern councillors, two at the beach and two southern councillors,” she said.

Growth was also a contributing factor to the changes.

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker said the ECQ decision was based on the thought of Proserpine being a high-growth area.

"Proserpine has only had .06 per cent growth since 2008,” he said.

He said there was more likely to be growth in Bowen due to Adani, however he neglected to acknowledge the impending prawn farm south of Proserpine.

Cr Collins said it was smarter for the boundary changes to take in the surroundings, and Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford agreed - she said it made sense for Division 3 to encompass Whitsunday Coast Airport and the Peter Faust Dam.

The divisions are separated by the Electoral Commission of Queensland by a quota that is determined by dividing the total number of enrolled voters by the number of councillors.

Despite Cr Collins submitting his own application to the ECQ, Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the rest of council did not approve of the proposed changes and had submitted what he called "an easy and straightforward change”.

"Council doesn't create the final boundary lines. We can only make submissions in what we believe will have the best outcomes,” he said.

As Division 2 is over in numbers, and Division 3 is light on numbers, Cr Willcox said council's proposal would see changes only to the Division 2 and 3 boundary line.

"Those boundary changes are simpler, and it moves everything back into kilter with a lot less disruption,” he said.

Cr Willcox said the wonderful thing about democracy was that everyone was entitled to their opinion.