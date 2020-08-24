Councils’ $964 million election wishlist
QUEENSLANDERS filling out their ballots in the October state election should have one person in mind: their local mayor.
The Local Government Association of Queensland has called on voters to support the candidate most willing to put the needs of their local communities first.
Today the LGAQ released its six state election priorities, and called on candidates to support their platform.
The ‘Vote for Local’ campaign calls for political hopefuls to commit to policies to sustain local jobs, support the bush, strengthen the regions, advance First Nations councils, protect the environment and keep communities safe.
If accepted, the platform would provide about $964 million to councils over the next four years.
LGAQ president and Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said local governments were the perfect partner for the state.
“Right now councils are working to support or create more than 6000 jobs through our partnership with the state to stimulate local economies under the $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program,” Mr Jamieson said.
“The best way to ensure jobs continue to be created and supported is to ensure the strong partnership with the State continues.”
The LGAQ would rank political parties based on their support of the ‘Vote for Local’ campaign, with the election report cards to be shared with voters on election day.
LGAQ’s State Election priorities:
- $144 million over four years to provide multi-year wage subsidies for 800 apprenticeship and traineeship positions to address public and private sector skills shortages.
- $50 million per year for tourism infrastructure to enhance tourism offerings and attract domestic tourists and, once global travel resumes, international visitors.
- Increasing Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme funding to $80 million in 2021-22 and to $100 million a year by 2024.
- $30 million per year for four years to extend the Indigenous Councils Critical Infrastructure Program to assist First Nations Councils to build new infrastructure including critical water infrastructure.
- Guarantee that 70 per cent of the revenue generated from the waste levy will be used to fund sustainable resource recovery, recycling infrastructure and programs to build a circular economy and that current advance payments to councils will continue, in order to ensure Queensland households are not negatively impacted by the Waste Levy.
- $100 million per year for five years to fix ageing water and wastewater infrastructure to ensure rural towns have access to safe and reliable drinking water into the future.
- $25 million per year for a Western Roads Upgrade Program