Councils back Mackay call for bushfire resources boost

FIRES: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson and QFS Commissioner Katarina Carroll arrive at Finch Hatton during the 2018 bushfires. Photo: Daryl Wright.

FIRES: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson and QFS Commissioner Katarina Carroll arrive at Finch Hatton during the 2018 bushfires. Photo: Daryl Wright.

A GROUP of Queensland councils has backed a Mackay motion to lobby for clearer roles and commitment of resources related to future management of bushfire risks.

Mackay Regional Council put forward the successful policy motion calling for action from the State Government on the matter at Wednesday’s Local Government Association of Queensland annual conference in Cairns.

Mayor Greg Williamson was one of about 500 delegates and observers, including mayors and councillors from Brisbane to Boulia, at the conference to debate the policy direction of local government in Queensland.

“The 2018 bushfires in Queensland were ‘unprecedented’; however, whilst unprecedented, it is more than likely that a similar situation will be seen again, with a chance to plan and mitigate for the future,” the motion stated.

“Acknowledging the recent independent reports and resulting recommendations are a step in the right direction, it is believed that more resourcing and improved co-ordination is needed for future mitigation of bushfire risks.”

Mackay Regional Council also put forward a second motion calling on LGAQ to lobby the State Government for a boost in resources and community awareness campaigns to combat the spread of invasive ant species in Queensland.

The invasive Yellow Crazy Ant species was discovered at Shute Harbour in the Whitsundays in July.

Since the initial discovery of the ants, a council spokesman earlier this month confirmed there had been 10 to 15 reports from the public about the insects, but none had been found outside Shute Harbour.

Delegates debated almost 90 policy motions during the three-day conference, which ended Wednesday.