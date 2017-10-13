28°
News

Council's got a new customer number

The Whitsunday Regional Council has a brand new phone number.
The Whitsunday Regional Council has a brand new phone number.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council's customer service has been revamped, with the latest technology making it faster and easier than ever for the community to contact the council.

A brand new phone number, 1300 WRC QLD, is being rolled out across the entire region this week to unify all customer service centres under one system.

While residents can still call the old landline phone numbers for each office, all calls will be transferred through to the new system.

Residents will still speak directly with council staff, however they will notice a new welcome message, a queuing feature and a voicemail option on the line.

Mayor Andrew Willcox praised the new system for its efficiency and accessibility.

"The new number is going to make our service even better, with a more up-to-date approach and quicker response times,” Cr Willcox said.

"You can have the perks of a modern system and still have old-fashioned human contact with local staff as well.”

Phone 1300 WRC QLD for more information.

Topics:  phone number whitsunday regional council whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Islands offer an angler's delight

Islands offer an angler's delight

WOW, we have been kissed by the weather gods in recent times. Another beautiful week at the reef and the fishing was sensational.

Cyclone season balancing act in new role

NEW ROLE: Alicia Palmer.

This week's region-wide cyclone awareness campaign is about balance.

Times journos awarded

WINNING TEAM: Whitsunday Times journalists Inge Hansen, Dane Lillingstone, editor Sharon Smallwood and journalist Jacob Wilson work in their makeshift office during Cyclone Debbie, while journalist Peter Carruthers braved the weather to photograph the region.

Whitsunday Times takes out state award prize

Popular resort closer to opening

Northern Daydream Island after Cyclone Debbie 01/04/2017.

Daydream Island Resort and Spa should open for guests in late 2018.

Local Partners