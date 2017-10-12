Council's got a newcustomer number

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council's customer service has been revamped, with the latest technology making it faster and easier than ever for the community to contact the council.

A brand new phone number, 1300 WRC QLD, is being rolled out across the entire region this week to unify all customer service centres under one system.

While residents can still call the old landline phone numbers for each office, all calls will be transferred through to the new system.

Residents will still speak directly with council staff, however they will notice a new welcome message, a queuing feature and a voicemail option on the line.

Mayor Andrew Willcox praised the new system for its efficiency and accessibility.

"The new number is going to make our service even better, with a more up-to-date approach and quicker response times,” Cr Willcox said.

"You can have the perks of a modern system and still have old-fashioned human contact with local staff as well.”

Phone 1300 WRC QLD for more information.