Councils need to ‘chip in’ for battleplan

COUNCILS will need to chip in for any economic stimulus plan – and be prepared to negotiate.

Those are the conditions flagged by Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert in reaction to a call by councils across the state to create a $608 million “battleplan” to fight the economic impact of coronavirus.

The Palaszczuk Government has been asked to fund the multi-million and multi-pronged plan councils have developed to create jobs, provide economic stimulus in their cities and towns and help them provide some relief to ratepayers.

It includes a $200 million new capital works plan, funding for a 3000-strong “green army” to protect and improve the environment for the tourism and agricultural industries, and training for 800 displaced workers through local government apprenticeships and traineeships.

Mrs Gilbert said the State Government had collaborated with Mackay Regional Council on a number of recent projects including the $8 million upgrade to Queens Park.

“Local government will have to see what their budgets look like and how wisely they are spending their money to see how State Government money could supplement what they are doing and make sure projects have value for the community,” she said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk indicated she would look at the proposal.

“We are always looking at opportunities to create jobs, we’ve worked very closely with councils, our Works for Queensland program is about accelerating jobs, and of course my government is working on an accelerated jobs plan as we speak,” she said.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said he believed local government could help drive stimulus.

“It is really important for local government to be there and contributing in exactly the same way it always has,” Cr Williamson said.

“I think perhaps the feeling within local government is that we’ve been a bit of overlooked in regards to recovery plans.”

Mayor Greg Williamson. Picture: Tony Martin

Burdekin MP Dale Last said once restrictions were lifted, the state would need to be ready to get back to work.

“All councils, if they haven’t done so already, should have a list of shovel ready projects ready to roll out, because the last thing we need coming out of this pandemic is more delays,” Mr Last said.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan described the plan as having “all the merit under the sun”.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew also threw his support behind it, saying “as long as the money hits the ground and we get something out of it”.

The Daily Mercury also contacted Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox for comment, but did not receive a response by deadline.