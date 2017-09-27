Countdown on for Bowen Cup

FASHION FLAIR: Fashions on the Field at the Bowen Races last year.

FASHION FLAIR: Fashions on the Field at the Bowen Races last year.

THIS year's Bowen Cup on Saturday, September 30 is shaping up to be massive.

The five-race program has been attracting interest from all over Queensland and a special feeling of excitement is mounting in preparation for the Bowen Turf Club's feature race day of the year.

Gates open at 11am, the first race is 1.30pm and entry will set you back $15 per person.

This year, the club will have three bars operating - the main bar, Brown Brothers wine bar, and a draught beer on tap bar.

LetusEat has signed on as the main caterers for the day, providing hot and cold drinks, meals and snacks.

TAB facilities, ATM, and bookmakers will also be available on-site at the only horse racing track in the Whitsundays.

Local Bowen horse Harden Up Princess won Race 2 last year.

The Bowen-based Luxe Fashion House will co-ordinate and host an amazing fashions on the field event on the day, with multiple categories and prizes worth more than $2500.

The Luxe tent has sold out, but all punters can view the competing fashions on display.

With more than 30 corporate marquees booked, there are limited sites available, so get in quick to reserve your site.

Hamilton Island Lady of the Day finalists Kate Terry, Liz Burgess, Jess Pollard and Lucy Hillary at the Bowen Cup. Peter Carruthers

Bowen Turf Club secretary Emily Harvey said more than 3000 people were expected to arrive for the principle event on the Whitsunday racing calender.

"It's massive,” she said. "We have over 30 corporate tents and this year we have an ice cream vendor and a jumping castle for the kids.”

For the first time a U Bet van, all the way from Cairns, will allow punters the ability to bet quickly on-site through a computerised betting system.

"We are catering to everyone including families and hopefully everyone will find something to enjoy,” Ms Harvey said.

Be sure to keep an eye out for local horse the six-year-old gelding, Lokum, trained by Andrew Cameron in the $7000 Bowen Cup.

CUP DAY