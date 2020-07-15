Countdown on: Muddies to compete on Bowen turf within days

Bowen Mudcrabs will hit the field again this weekend for a trial game.

THE long-awaited return of rugby union in Bowen is now just around the corner as the Mudcrabs prepare to run out onto their home turf for a trial game this weekend.

The resumption of play has been a long time coming for the Bowen Mudcrabs, who were forced to take the season off last year due to low player numbers and then only played one match this year before coronavirus brought games to a halt.

But now the light at the tunnel is well and truly in sight, with the trial game in Bowen this Saturday and season games resuming from next week.

Coach Tom Andison said players were excited to run back out on the field after working hard during what he called their “second pre-season”.

The Mudcrabs spent the shutdown period working on set plays and fitness, so the team is “feeling good”.

They’re set to line up against Mackay Brothers this weekend.

“We’re going to be competitive and I think that’s the main thing,” Andison said.

“They’re pumped, they haven’t had much to do for some time and they’re looking forward to having an outlet and playing in front of friends and family.

“I hope that we can put on a good show to make the locals want to come down and watch.”

After this weekend, the rugby union squad will take on Mackay City in Mackay on July 25 and then return to Bowen for five games in a row at home.

Andison said there were a few new players in the team and this weekend’s trial should reveal which players were the ones to watch.

He was looking forward to hosting games in Bowen again after a long hiatus.

“We’re hoping that we can get a good crowd down and the crowd an see the sponsors logos on the jerseys because they have stuck by us,” Andison said.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm on Saturday at Bowen Sporting Complex.

Food and drinks will be available at the canteen but spectators are asked to follow COVID-19 precautions, which include:

– Using designated entries and exits as well as signing-in on arrival and departure

– Staying home if unwell

– Following all signage around the fields and clubhouse